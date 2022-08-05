Muere Sam Gooden, miembro fundador de The Impressions
Muere Sam Gooden, uno de los integrantes originales del grupo de soul de Chicago The Impressions y miembro del Salón de la Fama del Rock & Roll
Sam Gooden, uno de los integrantes originales del grupo de soul de Chicago The Impressions y miembro del Salón de la Fama del Rock & Roll, falleció. Tenía 87 años.
Gooden murió el jueves rodeado de su familia, un mes antes de cumplir 88 años, en su ciudad natal de Chattanooga, Tennessee, dijo su hija, Gina Griffin. El deceso fue reportado primero por WRCB-TV en Chattanooga.
The Impressions se formó en la década de 1950 luego que Gooden y los hermanos Richard y Arthur Brooks conocieron a Curtis Mayfield y Jerry Butler en Chicago. Butler cantó como barítono principal en su exitosa grabación de 1958, la clásica balada “For Your Precious Love”, aunque muchos de sus éxitos incluyeron al tenor Mayfield con Gooden cantando como bajo con él.
The Impressions siguió siendo un grupo destacado en la década de 1960, conocido por sus armonías de estilo góspel y canciones con conciencia social. Mayfield ayudó a escribir muchos de sus éxitos, incluido “People Get Ready”, “Gypsy Woman”, “Keep on Pushing”, “It’s All Right” y “We’re A Winner”. La agrupación fue incorporada al Salón de la Fama del Rock & Roll en 1991. Siete años después, “People Get Ready” entró al Salón de la Fama de los Grammy.
Mayfield dejó el grupo en 1970 para emprender una carrera en solitario, aunque continuó escribiendo y ayudando a producir para The Impressions. Gooden y su compañero Chattanoogan Fred Cash continuaron cantando como The Impressions junto con otros vocalistas principales, incluido Leroy Hutson. Realizaron giras hasta 2018.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.