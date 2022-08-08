Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Muere Olivia Newton-John, superestrella del cine y la música

Muere Olivia Newton-John, superestrella que dominó las listas de música pop, country, contemporánea para adultos y dance con éxitos como “Physical” y “You’re the One That I Want” y ganó incontables corazones como Sandy en la exitosa versión cinematográfica de “Grease” (“Vaselina”)

AP Noticias
lunes 08 agosto 2022 21:23

Muere Olivia Newton-John, superestrella del cine y la música

Show all 2
OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN

Olivia Newton-John, la superestrella que dominó las listas de música pop, country, contemporánea para adultos y dance con éxitos como “Physical” y “You’re the One That I Want” y ganó incontables corazones como Sandy en la exitosa versión cinematográfica de “Grease” ("Vaselina"), falleció. Tenía 73 años.

Newton-John, residente australiana durante muchos años cuyas ventas superaron los 100 millones de discos, murió el lunes en su rancho del sur de California, informó su esposo, John Easterling, en Instagram y Facebook. “Pedimos que todos respeten la privacidad de la familia durante este momento tan difícil”, dice el mensaje.

Entre 1973 y 1983, Newton-John estuvo entre los artistas más populares del mundo. Tuvo 14 sencillos entre las 10 más populares en Estados Unidos, ganó cuatro premios Grammy, protagonizó “Grease” con John Travolta y “Xanadu” con Gene Kelly. La canción de su famoso baile con Travolta, “You’re the One That I Want”, fue una de las más importantes de la era y ha vendido más de 15 millones de copias.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in