Muere el autor Nicholas Evans de “The Horse Whisperer”

Nicholas Evans, autor británico de la popular novela "The Horse Whisperer" ("El hombre que susurraba al oído de los caballos"), ha muerto, tenía 72 años

AP Noticias
lunes 15 agosto 2022 17:07
(AP)

Nicholas Evans, autor británico de la popular novela “The Horse Whisperer” (“El hombre que susurraba al oído de los caballos”), ha muerto, tenía 72 años.

Evans falleció “repentinamente” el 9 de agosto tras sufrir un infarto, dijeron el lunes sus representantes en United Agents.

Publicada en 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” fue la novela debut de Evans y vendió más de 15 millones de ejemplares a nivel mundial. Es la historia de un entrenador contratado para ayudar a una adolescente lesionada y a su caballo a recuperar la salud. El libro se convirtió en una película protagonizada por Robert Redford como el entrenador y Scarlett Johansson como la joven jinete Grace MacLean en su papel revelación.

Evans nació en 1950 en Worcestershire, Inglaterra, estudió derecho en la Universidad de Oxford y trabajó como periodista en la década de 1970.

Luego laboró como guionista y productor de documentales de televisión antes de comenzar a escribir en su novela debut. Sus otros títulos incluyen “The Smoke Jumper” ("A través del fuego"), “The Divide” ("Cuando el abismo separa") y “The Brave” ("El hombre que quería ser valiente").

En 2008, Evans se enfermó gravemente tras cocinar y comer hongos venenosos recolectados en los bosques escoceses. Él y su familia estuvieron hospitalizados y tuvieron que llevar tratamientos para el riñón.

