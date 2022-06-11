Mo Donegal, montado por Ortiz, triunfa en Belmont
Montado por el boricua Irad Ortiz, Mo Donegal finaliza primero en la carrera Belmont Stakes, seguido por la potranca Nest, con lo que el entrenador Todd Pletcher hace el 1-2
Montado por el boricua Irad Ortiz, Mo Donegal finalizó primero el sábado en la carrera Belmont Stakes, seguido por la potranca Nest, con lo que el entrenador Todd Pletcher hizo el 1-2.
Fue la sexta victoria de Pletcher en carreras de la Triple Corona.
Mo Donegal recorrió la pista de milla y media en 2 minutos, 28,28 segundos. El tercer puesto fue para Skippylongstocking.
Pletcher había ganado Belmont en otras tres ocasiones, con Rags to Riches en 2007, Palace Malice en 2013 y Tapwrit en 2017.
Mo Donegal terminó siendo el favorito en las apuestas con 5-2.
We the People, un caballo temible sobre el fango, abrió con 2-1 en medio de un pronóstico de lluvia. Sin embargo, se desplomó a 7-2 a la hora de la carrera, cuando no llegó la lluvia.
