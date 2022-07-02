Mo Donegal, ganador de Belmont Stakes, fuera 60 días
El ganador de Belmont Stakes Mo Donegal no podrá entrenar por lo menos 60 días debido a que sufrió un golpe en el hueso durante la carrera
El ganador de Belmont Stakes Mo Donegal terminó la última carrera de la Triple Corona con un golpe en el hueso y no podrá entrenar durante 60 días.
El director ejecutivo de Donegal Racing, Jerry Crawford, y el copropietario Mike Repole indicó el sábado que el potro seguirá en evaluación.
Mo Donegal ganó la milla y media en Belmont por tres cuerpos el 11 de junio. Entrenado por Todd Pletcher, el potro de 3 años se ha llevado cuatro de las siete carreras que ha iniciado y una bolsa de 1,5 millones de dólares.
