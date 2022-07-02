Mo Donegal, ganador de Belmont Stakes, fuera 60 días

El ganador de Belmont Stakes Mo Donegal no podrá entrenar por lo menos 60 días debido a que sufrió un golpe en el hueso durante la carrera

AP Noticias
sábado 02 julio 2022 23:36
BELMONT-MO DONEGAL
(AP)

El ganador de Belmont Stakes Mo Donegal terminó la última carrera de la Triple Corona con un golpe en el hueso y no podrá entrenar durante 60 días.

El director ejecutivo de Donegal Racing, Jerry Crawford, y el copropietario Mike Repole indicó el sábado que el potro seguirá en evaluación.

Mo Donegal ganó la milla y media en Belmont por tres cuerpos el 11 de junio. Entrenado por Todd Pletcher, el potro de 3 años se ha llevado cuatro de las siete carreras que ha iniciado y una bolsa de 1,5 millones de dólares.

