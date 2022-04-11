MLS: Urruti define por Austin en triunfo sobre Minnesota
Maximiliano Urruti anota un gol crucial y el guardameta Brad Stuver ataja dos disparos en el triunfo de Austin de 1-0 sobre el United de Minnesota
Maximiliano Urruti anotó un gol crucial y el guardameta Brad Stuver atajó dos disparos en el triunfo de Austin de 1-0 el domingo sobre el United de Minnesota.
El delantero argentino aportó el gol decisivo a los 58 minutos para asegurar la victoria de Austin (3-1-2). Héctor Jiménez dio el pase del gol.
Stuver detuvo los dos disparos dirigidos al arco de Austin. Dayne St. Clair, del United, hizo lo propio al atajar dos de los tres tiros de los locales.
Ambos equipos tienen compromisos el próximo sábado, cuando Austin visitará al D.C. United y el United de Minnesota recibirá a los Rapids de Colorado.
En Charlotte, el mediocampista ecuatoriano Jordy Alcívar y tres atajadas de Kristijan Kahlina guiaron al Charlotte FC a vencer 1-0 sobre el United de Atlanta.
El gol de Alcívar llegó a los 11 minutos para la causa de Charlotte (3-4-0).
