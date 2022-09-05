MLS: Chicharito guía al Galaxy a empate con Sporting KC
El mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández dio al LA Galaxy un empate de 2-2 con Sporting Kansas City el domingo
El mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández dio al LA Galaxy un empate de 2-2 con Sporting Kansas City el domingo.
“Chicharito”, autor de los dos goles del Galaxy, marcó el del empate de penal a los 88 minutos.
Johnny Russell y Felipe Hernández anotaron para Sporting KC (8-15-6).
Sporting KC superó en remates al Galaxy (11-11-6) 15-9. Ambos equipos tuvieron cinco tiros al arco.
Los dos equipos vuelven a la cancha el sábado, con el Galaxy visitando a Nashville y el Sporting KC visitando al Houston Dynamo.
En Seattle, Fredy Montero anotó el gol decisivo en la victoria de 2-1 de los Seattle Sounders sobre el Houston Dynamo.
Y en Massachusetts, .Djordje Petrovic detuvo los ocho disparos que enfrentó y el Revolution de Nueva Inglaterra obtuvo un triunfo de 3-0 sobre el New York City FC.
En otros resultados, Montreal remontó para superar a Toronto FC 4-3, Colorado Rapids, y D.C. United empatan sin goles, Timbers doblega a Atlanta 2-1
