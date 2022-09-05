Jump to content

MLS: Chicharito guía al Galaxy a empate con Sporting KC

El mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández dio al LA Galaxy un empate de 2-2 con Sporting Kansas City el domingo

lunes 05 septiembre 2022 04:38
MLS-RESUMEN
(AP)

El mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández dio al LA Galaxy un empate de 2-2 con Sporting Kansas City el domingo.

“Chicharito”, autor de los dos goles del Galaxy, marcó el del empate de penal a los 88 minutos.

Johnny Russell y Felipe Hernández anotaron para Sporting KC (8-15-6).

Sporting KC superó en remates al Galaxy (11-11-6) 15-9. Ambos equipos tuvieron cinco tiros al arco.

Los dos equipos vuelven a la cancha el sábado, con el Galaxy visitando a Nashville y el Sporting KC visitando al Houston Dynamo.

En Seattle, Fredy Montero anotó el gol decisivo en la victoria de 2-1 de los Seattle Sounders sobre el Houston Dynamo.

Y en Massachusetts, .Djordje Petrovic detuvo los ocho disparos que enfrentó y el Revolution de Nueva Inglaterra obtuvo un triunfo de 3-0 sobre el New York City FC.

En otros resultados, Montreal remontó para superar a Toronto FC 4-3, Colorado Rapids, y D.C. United empatan sin goles, Timbers doblega a Atlanta 2-1

