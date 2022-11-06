Mixon anota 5 veces y Bengals dominan a Panthers 42-21
Joe Mixon corrió para 153 yardas y logró cinco touchdowns y los Bengals de Cincinnati sacaron una ventaja de 35-0 al medio tiempo y terminaron derrotando 42-21 a los Panthers de Carolina el domingo.
Mixon, quien llegó al partido con tres anotaciones en todo el año, consiguió cuatro veces tan solo en la primera mitad, las primeras tres en acarreos cortos y la cuarta en un pase de 12 yardas de Joe Burrow, quien terminó con 22 pases completos de 28 intentos con 206 yardas antes de cederle los controles al suplente Brandon Allen al final del tercer cuarto.
Los Bengals (5-4) se recuperaron de una terrible actuación el lunes por la noche, en la derrota ante Cleveland, su rival del Norte de la AFC, al aplastar a Carolina (2-7) desde temprano y con una defensiva dominante.
Cincinnati solo le permitió nueve yardas mediante pases a P.J. Walker y le interceptó dos pases en la primera mitad al que fuera un quarterback en la XFL y fue reemplazado por Baker Mayfield en la segunda mitad.
