Mitchell anota 32, Jazz remonta y vence a Knicks 113-104
Donovan Mitchell encesta 32 puntos, captura siete rebotes y reparte seis asistencias para guiar al Jazz a una victoria por 113-104 sobre Knicks
Donovan Mitchell encestó 32 puntos, capturó siete rebotes y repartió seis asistencias para guiar al Jazz de Utah a una victoria el lunes por 113-104 sobre los Knicks de Nueva York
Mitchell también realizó cuatro robos para el Jazz, que vino desde atrás para sumar su tercer triunfo al hilo. Bojan Bogdanovic terminó con 20 unidadades, Mike Conley totalizó 18 y siete asistencias y Jordan Clarkson finalizó con 16.
Julius Randle fue el mejor de Nueva York con 30 tantos. Mitchell Robinson batió sus mejor registro personal de puntos, 19, y rebotes, 21, y logró tres bloqueos. R.J. Barrett encestó 23 unidades, atrapó siete tableros y repartió seis asistencias, y Evan Fournier terminó con 16 en la tercera derrota consecutiva de los Knicks.
El Jazz remontó dos veces sendos déficits de 12 puntos y abrió el último cuarto con un parcial de 16-6 que le dio una ventaja de 98-92 en la pizarra. Royce O’Neale encestó triples consecutivos — sus primeras canastas del juego — para coronar ese parcial.
