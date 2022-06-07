Ministra del Exterior de Alemania tiene COVID-19
La ministra de Relaciones Exteriores de Alemania, Annalena Baerbock, acorta su gira por tres países tras dar positivo de coronavirus en Pakistán
La ministra de Relaciones Exteriores de Alemania acortó su gira por tres países tras dar positivo a coronavirus en Pakistán el martes.
Annalena Baerbock se sometió a una prueba tras notar que había perdido el gusto, dijo el ministerio en Twitter. La nota dijo que una prueba horas antes había resultado negativa. Baerbock se reunió con su contraparte paquistaní Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tras llegar a Islamabad el martes.
El ministerio dijo que el resto de los compromisos de su viaje fueron cancelados. Baerbock planeaba estar en Pakistán hasta el miércoles, tras lo cual visitaría Grecia y Turquía.
La agencia noticiosa alemana dpa dijo que el portavoz del ministerio Christopher Burger indicó que un familiar de Baerbock dio positivo a COVID-19 el sábado, pero que la ministra tuvo muy poco contacto con esa persona y se había sometido a pruebas frecuentes desde entonces.
Burger dijo que la ministra estaba en su hotel y planeaba regresar a Alemania el miércoles con la delegación en el mismo avión de la fuerza aérea alemana en el que arribó. Agregó que el avión está equipado de forma tal que Baerbock puede pasar el vuelo en aislamiento.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.