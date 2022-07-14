Migrantes detenidos en Serbia cerca de frontera con Hungría
Las autoridades de Serbia detienen a 85 migrantes cerca de la frontera con Hungría donde un enfrentamiento reciente con presuntos traficantes de personas terminó con un muerto y varios heridos
Las autoridades de Serbia detuvieron el jueves a 85 migrantes cerca de la frontera con Hungría donde un enfrentamiento reciente con presuntos traficantes de personas terminó con un muerto y varios heridos.
Una unidad policial halló armas automáticas, fusiles, cuchillos y otro armamento en un allanamiento en Subotica, un poblado del norte del país, indicó la policía en un comunicado.
Seis migrantes fueron arrestados y se han presentado cargos penales contra dos de ellos. El resto son sospechosos de delitos menores, añadió el texto.
“No habrá pandilla criminal alguna en Serbia que no sea descubierta y sus miembros serán castigados como lo prescribe la ley”, declaró el ministro del Interior Aleksandar Vulin.
“Nadie puede portar armas en Serbia y nadie puede traficar personas”, añadió.
El ministro agregó que la policía ha intensificado su actividad en zonas donde operan las pandillas de contrabando.
“Serbia no permitirá que nuestras vidas sean trastocadas por criminales que lucran de la miseria de otros”, declaró.
