Miembros de Queen, The Police y Rush honran a Taylor Hawkins

El concierto en Londres en homenaje al difunto baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, incluirá a Brian May y Roger Taylor de Queen, Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson de Rush, la líder de Pretenders Chrissie Hynde, Liam Gallagher de Oasis y el comediante Dave Chappelle

AP Noticias
miércoles 15 junio 2022 15:44
TAYLOR HAWKINS-HOMENAJE
TAYLOR HAWKINS-HOMENAJE
(AP)

El concierto en Londres en homenaje al difunto baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, incluirá a Brian May y Roger Taylor de Queen, Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson de Rush, la líder de Pretenders Chrissie Hynde, Liam Gallagher de Oasis y el comediante Dave Chappelle.

Otros artistas anunciados son Chris Chaney de Jane’s Addiction, Stewart Copeland de The Police, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen y la banda de covers de Hawkins, Chevy Metal.

El espectáculo será el 3 de septiembre en el Wembley Stadium de Londres, mientras que otro concierto está programado para el 27 de septiembre en The Kia Forum en Inglewood, California. Los artistas del concierto en Estados Unidos se revelarán más adelante. Las ganancias de ambos conciertos irán a organizaciones benéficas elegidas por la familia Hawkins.

Hawkins murió el 25 de marzo durante una gira de la banda de rock por Latinoamérica. Tenía 50 años.

Hawkins se unió a Foo Fighters en 1997, apareciendo por primera vez con la agrupación en la gira de su segundo álbum “The Color & The Shape”.

Relacionados

Hizo su debut discográfico con Foo Fighters en “There Is Nothing Left To Lose” de 1999 y tocó en todos los álbumes posteriores de la banda, incluidos “One by One” e “In Your Honor”, y en sencillos exitosos como “Best of You”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in