Miembros de Queen, The Police y Rush honran a Taylor Hawkins
El concierto en Londres en homenaje al difunto baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, incluirá a Brian May y Roger Taylor de Queen, Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson de Rush, la líder de Pretenders Chrissie Hynde, Liam Gallagher de Oasis y el comediante Dave Chappelle
El concierto en Londres en homenaje al difunto baterista de Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, incluirá a Brian May y Roger Taylor de Queen, Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson de Rush, la líder de Pretenders Chrissie Hynde, Liam Gallagher de Oasis y el comediante Dave Chappelle.
Otros artistas anunciados son Chris Chaney de Jane’s Addiction, Stewart Copeland de The Police, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen y la banda de covers de Hawkins, Chevy Metal.
El espectáculo será el 3 de septiembre en el Wembley Stadium de Londres, mientras que otro concierto está programado para el 27 de septiembre en The Kia Forum en Inglewood, California. Los artistas del concierto en Estados Unidos se revelarán más adelante. Las ganancias de ambos conciertos irán a organizaciones benéficas elegidas por la familia Hawkins.
Hawkins murió el 25 de marzo durante una gira de la banda de rock por Latinoamérica. Tenía 50 años.
Hawkins se unió a Foo Fighters en 1997, apareciendo por primera vez con la agrupación en la gira de su segundo álbum “The Color & The Shape”.
Hizo su debut discográfico con Foo Fighters en “There Is Nothing Left To Lose” de 1999 y tocó en todos los álbumes posteriores de la banda, incluidos “One by One” e “In Your Honor”, y en sencillos exitosos como “Best of You”.
