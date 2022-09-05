Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Miami: 11 heridos al volcarse un barco

Cuatro personas sufren heridas graves cuando el barco donde viajaban golpeó una barrera de muelle cerca de Boca Chita Key, Florida, y se volcó

AP Noticias
lunes 05 septiembre 2022 14:41
FLORIDA-BOTE ACCIDENTADO
FLORIDA-BOTE ACCIDENTADO
(AP)

Cuatro personas sufrieron heridas graves cuando el barco donde viajaban golpeó una barrera de muelle cerca de Boca Chita Key, Florida, y se volcó, dijeron las autoridades.

Once de las 14 personas en el bote resultaron heridas en el accidente que ocurrió justo antes de las 7 p.m. el domingo, dijo el Departamento de Bomberos de Miami-Dade en un comunicado de prensa.

La agencia envió más de 10 unidades a la escena y trabajó junto con las unidades de patrulla marina de la Policía de Miami-Dade, la Guardia Costera y la Comisión de Conservación de Vida Silvestre y Pesca de Florida para despejar la escena.

Las autoridades dijeron que 14 personas estaban en el bote. Siete sufrieron heridas leves.

Los heridos de gravedad fueron trasladados en avión a un hospital en Miami.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in