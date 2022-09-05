Miami: 11 heridos al volcarse un barco
Cuatro personas sufrieron heridas graves cuando el barco donde viajaban golpeó una barrera de muelle cerca de Boca Chita Key, Florida, y se volcó, dijeron las autoridades.
Once de las 14 personas en el bote resultaron heridas en el accidente que ocurrió justo antes de las 7 p.m. el domingo, dijo el Departamento de Bomberos de Miami-Dade en un comunicado de prensa.
La agencia envió más de 10 unidades a la escena y trabajó junto con las unidades de patrulla marina de la Policía de Miami-Dade, la Guardia Costera y la Comisión de Conservación de Vida Silvestre y Pesca de Florida para despejar la escena.
Las autoridades dijeron que 14 personas estaban en el bote. Siete sufrieron heridas leves.
Los heridos de gravedad fueron trasladados en avión a un hospital en Miami.
