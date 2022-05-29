México supera 2-1 a Nigeria en partido amistoso

Con un tanto de Santiago Giménez y un autogol de William Troost, México derrota 2-1 a Nigeria en un partido de preparación rumbo al Mundial de Qatar

domingo 29 mayo 2022 03:27
(AP)

Con un tanto de Santiago Giménez y un autogol de William Troost, México derrotó 2-1 a Nigeria el sábado en un partido de preparación rumbo al Mundial de este año.

Giménez remeció a las redes a los 12 minutos y Troost cometió su pifia a los 65 para darle el triunfo al equipo mexicano.

El Tri comenzó su fogueo al Mundial de Qatar con el amistoso ante los nigerianos. El jueves seguirá una gira por Estados Unidos, jugando ante Uruguay en Arizona.

Giménez, artillero de Cruz Azul, aprovechó un error de la zaga nigeriana para convertir con un tiro por el primer poste.

Las Águilas Verdes empataron a los 54, luego de un centro por izquierda. Cyriel Dessers conectó un remate de cabeza que el portero Rodolfo Cota desvió, pero la pelota se fue al fondo de las redes.

México retomó la ventaja cuando Troost erró luego de un remate de cabeza que pegó en el travesaño y se adentró en el arco.

La selección dirigida por el argentino Gerardo Martino debutará en el Mundial el 22 de noviembre, con un encuentro ante Polonia, su rival del Grupo C, que completan Argentina y Arabia Saudí.

Nigeria no se clasificó a la Copa del Mundo.

