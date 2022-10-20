Meunier se opera pómulo; espera ir al Mundial con Bélgica
El centrocampista Thomas Meunier estará fuera varias semanas tras someterse a una cirugía por una fractura en el pómulo, confirma el Borussia Dortmund
El centrocampista belga Thomas Meunier estará fuera varias semanas tras someterse a una cirugía por una fractura de pómulo, pero espera estar de regreso para disputar la Copa Mundial, indicó el jueves el Borussia Dortmund.
Meunier, de 31 años, se lesionó el miércoles, en el triunfo 2-0 del Dortmund ante el Hannover 96 en la Copa Alemana.
El Dortmund aseguró que el jugador ya se sometió a una operación exitosa, pero no volverá a la acción con el equipo hasta después del descanso de la Bundesliga para dar paso al Mundial que inicia en noviembre.
El club añadió que Meunier “tiene esperanza de que podrá disputar el Mundial junto a Bélgica al finales de este año”.
Bélgica enfrentará a Canadá en su primer encuentro del Mundial el 23 de noviembre. Marruecos y Croacia están en el mismo grupo.
