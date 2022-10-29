Messi, Neymar y Mbappé anotan en triunfo del PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar y Kylian Mbappe aportan sendos goles para que París Saint-Germain supere 4-3 a Troyes en la liga francesa
Lionel Messi, Neymar y Kylian Mbappe aportaron sendos goles para que París Saint-Germain superara el sábado 4-3 a Troyes en la liga francesa.
El español Carlos Soler fue el otro anotador en el Parc des Princes por el PSG, que tiene ahora una ventaja de cinco puntos en la cima sobre Lens
En el otro encuentro sabatino, Marsella borró una desventaja de dos goles e igualó con el Estrasburgo por 2-2.
