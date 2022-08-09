Medios: Fallece diseñador japonés Issey Miyake a los 84 años
Fallece Issey Miyake, que forjó una de las principales marcas de moda de Japón y era conocido por sus atrevidos plisados
Issey Miyake, quien forjó una de las principales marcas de moda de Japón y era conocido por sus atrevidos plisados, falleció. Tenía 84 años.
Miyake murió el pasado 5 de agosto a causa de un cáncer, reportaron los medios japoneses el martes.
Miyake definió una época de la historia moderna de Japón y alcanzó el estrellato en la década de 1970 dentro de una generación de diseñadores y artistas que lograron fama mundial definiendo una visión japonesa única respecto a Occidente.
Sus plisados, que evocaban el origami, transformaron poliéster, normalmente vulgar, en elegante. Además, empleó la tecnología para crear tejidos para sus prendas. Sus piezas, muy prácticas, buscaban celebrar el cuerpo humano sin tener en cuenta la raza, la complexión, la talla o la edad.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.