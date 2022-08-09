Jump to content

Medios: Fallece diseñador japonés Issey Miyake a los 84 años

Fallece Issey Miyake, que forjó una de las principales marcas de moda de Japón y era conocido por sus atrevidos plisados

AP Noticias
martes 09 agosto 2022 10:57
(AP)

Issey Miyake, quien forjó una de las principales marcas de moda de Japón y era conocido por sus atrevidos plisados, falleció. Tenía 84 años.

Miyake murió el pasado 5 de agosto a causa de un cáncer, reportaron los medios japoneses el martes.

Miyake definió una época de la historia moderna de Japón y alcanzó el estrellato en la década de 1970 dentro de una generación de diseñadores y artistas que lograron fama mundial definiendo una visión japonesa única respecto a Occidente.

Sus plisados, que evocaban el origami, transformaron poliéster, normalmente vulgar, en elegante. Además, empleó la tecnología para crear tejidos para sus prendas. Sus piezas, muy prácticas, buscaban celebrar el cuerpo humano sin tener en cuenta la raza, la complexión, la talla o la edad.

