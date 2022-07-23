Jump to content

McLaughlin pulveriza récord mundial de 400 con vallas

Sydney McLaughlin tritura su propio récord mundial por 73 centésimas de segundo, un margen asombroso, y gana los 400 metros con vallas en el Mundial de atletismo

AP Noticias
sábado 23 julio 2022 05:07
MUNDIAL RESUMEN
(AP)

Sydney McLaughlin trituró su propio récord mundial por 73 centésimas de segundo, un margen asombroso, y ganó el viernes los 400 metros con vallas en el Mundial de atletismo.

La estadounidense cruzó la meta en 50,68 segundos, para embolsarse el primer oro de su carrera en Mundiales.

A sus 22 años, McLaughlin fue la responsable de que cayera el primer récord de este Mundial. Lo más impresionante fue que mejoró la marca por cuarta carrera consecutiva.

“No parece algo real”, dijo McLaughlin en la entrevista sobre la pista luego de la carrera.

La holandesa Femke Bol finalizó segunda con 52,27 —una diferencial abisma de 1,59 segundos— y la estadounidense Dalilah Muhammad, campeona defensora, finalizó tercera con 53,13, un tiempo con el que hubiera ganado la competición hace apenas siete años.

