McKinstry pega jonrón; Cachorros derrotan a Cardenales
Zach McKinstry sacude un jonrón y produce tres carreras para ayudar a que los Cachorros de Chicago derroten 7-1 a los Cardenales de San Luis
Zach McKinstry sacudió un jonrón y produjo tres carreras para ayudar a que los Cachorros de Chicago derrotaran el miércoles 7-1 a los Cardenales de San Luis.
Nico Hoerner sumó tres imparables por Chicago, mientras que el brasileño Yan Gomes impulsó dos carreras. Rowan Wick (4-6) consiguió cinco outs para embolsarse la victoria, al encabezar una buena actuación del bullpen de los Cachorros.
Lars Nootbaar disparó un cuadrangular por San Luis, líder de la División Central de la Liga Nacional, en tanto que Corey Dickerson bateó de 4-4.
Los Cardenales cayeron a una foja de 17-5 en agosto.
Chicago y San Luis dividieron victorias en los primeros cuatro juegos de su inusitada serie de cinco enfrentamientos, que termina este jueves por la tarde.
La derrota fue para Miles Mikolas (10-10).
Por los Cardenales, el dominicano Albert Pujols de 4-1. El puertorriqueño Yadier Molina de 4-0.
Por los Cachorros, el dominicano Franmil Reyes de 4-1. El venezolano Rafael Ortega de 3-2.
