Mattingly no seguirá como mánager de Marlins en 2023
Don Mattingly no seguirá como mánager de los Marlins de Miami la próxima temporada
Don Mattingly no seguirá como mánager de los Marlins de Miami la próxima temporada, informó una persona al tanto de la decisión.
El contrato de Mattingly finaliza al término de la actual campaña y el dirigente y el equipos acordaron que lo mejor para ambas partes es desvincularse, dijo la persona que habló el domingo con The Associated Press bajo la condición de no ser identificada dado a que no se ha hecho un anuncio.
The Miami Herald fue el primer medio en informar la decisión.
Mattingly está por completar su séptima temporada con los Marlins. Amaneció el domingo con una marca de 437-583 en Miami, con una campaña de balance positivo en esos siete años — el registro de 31-29 en 2020, temporada abreviada por la pandemia y en la que el equipo accedió a los playoffs por primera vez desde 2003.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.