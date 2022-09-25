Jump to content

Mattingly no seguirá como mánager de Marlins en 2023

Don Mattingly no seguirá como mánager de los Marlins de Miami la próxima temporada

domingo 25 septiembre 2022 17:00
DON MATTINGLY
Don Mattingly no seguirá como mánager de los Marlins de Miami la próxima temporada, informó una persona al tanto de la decisión.

El contrato de Mattingly finaliza al término de la actual campaña y el dirigente y el equipos acordaron que lo mejor para ambas partes es desvincularse, dijo la persona que habló el domingo con The Associated Press bajo la condición de no ser identificada dado a que no se ha hecho un anuncio.

The Miami Herald fue el primer medio en informar la decisión.

Mattingly está por completar su séptima temporada con los Marlins. Amaneció el domingo con una marca de 437-583 en Miami, con una campaña de balance positivo en esos siete años — el registro de 31-29 en 2020, temporada abreviada por la pandemia y en la que el equipo accedió a los playoffs por primera vez desde 2003.

