Mathurin ayuda a Pacers en triunfo sobre Nets

El novato Bennedict Mathurin anota 32 puntos, la mayor cantidad en su carrera, mientras que Tyrese Haliburton consigue 26, para que los Pacers de Indiana venzan 125-116 a los Nets de Brooklyn

AP Noticias
domingo 30 octubre 2022 02:34
PACERS-NETS
(AP)

El novato Bennedict Mathurin anotó 32 puntos, la mayor cantidad en su carrera, mientras que Tyrese Haliburton consiguió 26, para que los Pacers de Indiana vencieran el sábado 125-116 a los Nets de Brooklyn.

Mathurin, quien totalizó 27 puntos en Detroit el 22 de octubre, logró la mejor cifra de su vida, con seis triples entre los 23 que atinó Indiana.

Isaiah Jackson se acreditó un doble doble, con 18 puntos y 10 rebotes, mientras que Buddy Hield anotó 17 por los Pacers.

Kyrie Irving anotó 35 puntos, al acertar 13 de 22 disparos de campo por los alicaídos Nets, quienes han perdido sus últimos cuatro encuentros. La defensiva de Brooklyn ha permitido 124,5 puntos por duelo durante una seguidilla de cuatro tropiezos.

