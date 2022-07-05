Matemática ucraniana gana la prestigiosa Medalla Fields

La matemática ucraniana Maryna Viazovska es una de las cuatro ganadoras de la prestigiosa Medalla Fields, considerado el Premio Nobel de las matemáticas

AP Noticias
martes 05 julio 2022 10:44
(AP)

La matemática ucraniana Maryna Viazovska fue nombrada el martes una de las cuatro ganadoras de la prestigiosa Medalla Fields, que suele describirse como el Premio Nobel de las matemáticas.

Viazovska, titular de la cátedra de teoría de los números en Escuela Politécnica Federal de Lausana, fue reconocida por su trabajo sobre el empaquetamiento más denso de esferas idénticas en ocho dimensiones, explicó el Congreso Internacional de Matemáticos.

Los otros ganadores fueron el matemático francés Hugo Duminil-Copin, de la Universidad de Ginebra: el coreano-estadounidense June Huh, de Princeton, y el británico James Maynard, de la Universidad de Oxford.

La Medalla Fields se entrega cada cuatro años a matemáticos menores de 40 años.

