Matemática ucraniana gana la prestigiosa Medalla Fields
La matemática ucraniana Maryna Viazovska es una de las cuatro ganadoras de la prestigiosa Medalla Fields, considerado el Premio Nobel de las matemáticas
La matemática ucraniana Maryna Viazovska fue nombrada el martes una de las cuatro ganadoras de la prestigiosa Medalla Fields, que suele describirse como el Premio Nobel de las matemáticas.
Viazovska, titular de la cátedra de teoría de los números en Escuela Politécnica Federal de Lausana, fue reconocida por su trabajo sobre el empaquetamiento más denso de esferas idénticas en ocho dimensiones, explicó el Congreso Internacional de Matemáticos.
Los otros ganadores fueron el matemático francés Hugo Duminil-Copin, de la Universidad de Ginebra: el coreano-estadounidense June Huh, de Princeton, y el británico James Maynard, de la Universidad de Oxford.
La Medalla Fields se entrega cada cuatro años a matemáticos menores de 40 años.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.