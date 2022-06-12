Masa de aire cálido lleva a España 1ra ola de calor del año
Una masa de aire caliente llegada del Norte de África llevó el domingo a España la primera gran ola de calor, según la Agencia Española de Meteorología (Aemet), que esperaba que las temperaturas alcanzaran los 43 grados Celsius (109,4 grados Fahrenheit) en algunos lugares.
Las temperaturas más altas se producirían en el centro y el suroeste de España. Se esperaba que laola de calor continuara al menos hasta el miércoles, indicó Aemet.
La previsión de 43 grados Celsius era para las localidades sureñas de Sevilla, Córdoba y Badajoz.
La temperatura en Madrid podría alcanzar los 38 grados Celsius (100,4 Fahrenheit), muy por encima de la media de junio. La máxima prevista en la costera Barcelona era de 32 grados Celsius (89,6 Fahrenheit).
