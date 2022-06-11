Martinez, Dalbec homers power Red Sox past Mariners 4-3

J

AP Noticias
sábado 11 junio 2022 07:28
DEP-BEI MEDIAS ROJAS-MARINEROS
DEP-BEI MEDIAS ROJAS-MARINEROS
(AP)

J.D. Martinez bateó su primer cuadrangular en casi un mes, Bobby Dalbec rompió un empate en la pizarra con un jonrón solitario y los Medias Rojas de Boston sumaron el viernes su octavo triunfo en nueve juegos al derrotar por 4-3 a los Marineros de Seattle.

Boston abrió la última parte de su gira con la costa oeste con una victoria luego de su tropiezo de la víspera, que cortó una seguidilla de siete triunfos.

Jake Diekman (2-0), uno de los cinco relevistas que Boston subió al montículo, reclamó la victoria. Su compañero Tanner Houck superó los problemas que atravesó en el noveno capítulo para su primer salvamento de la temporada, el segundo en su carrera.

El mexicano Andrés Muñoz (1-3) cargó con la derrota tras conceder dos hits y dos carreras limpias en una corta labor de una entrada sin pasaportes ni ponches.

Por los Medias Rojas, los dominicanos Rafael Devers de 4-1, con una anotada; Franchy Cordero de 2-0. El puertorriqueño Christian Vázquez de 4-0.

Relacionados

Por los Marineros, el dominicano Julio Rodríguez de 5-0. Los venezolanos Eugenio Suárez de 5-1; Luis Torrens de 4-2, con una anotada.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in