Martinez, Dalbec homers power Red Sox past Mariners 4-3
J
J.D. Martinez bateó su primer cuadrangular en casi un mes, Bobby Dalbec rompió un empate en la pizarra con un jonrón solitario y los Medias Rojas de Boston sumaron el viernes su octavo triunfo en nueve juegos al derrotar por 4-3 a los Marineros de Seattle.
Boston abrió la última parte de su gira con la costa oeste con una victoria luego de su tropiezo de la víspera, que cortó una seguidilla de siete triunfos.
Jake Diekman (2-0), uno de los cinco relevistas que Boston subió al montículo, reclamó la victoria. Su compañero Tanner Houck superó los problemas que atravesó en el noveno capítulo para su primer salvamento de la temporada, el segundo en su carrera.
El mexicano Andrés Muñoz (1-3) cargó con la derrota tras conceder dos hits y dos carreras limpias en una corta labor de una entrada sin pasaportes ni ponches.
Por los Medias Rojas, los dominicanos Rafael Devers de 4-1, con una anotada; Franchy Cordero de 2-0. El puertorriqueño Christian Vázquez de 4-0.
Por los Marineros, el dominicano Julio Rodríguez de 5-0. Los venezolanos Eugenio Suárez de 5-1; Luis Torrens de 4-2, con una anotada.
