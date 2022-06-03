Marriot suspende todas sus operaciones en Rusia

La cadena Marriott International anuncia que suspenderá todas sus operaciones en Rusia en medio de la actual invasión a Ucrania

AP Noticias
viernes 03 junio 2022 19:45
UCRANIA-GUERRA-MARRIOTT
UCRANIA-GUERRA-MARRIOTT
(AP)

La cadena hotelera Marriott International anunció el viernes que suspenderá todas sus operaciones en Rusia en medio de la actual invasión a Ucrania.

La compañía, con oficinas centrales en Bethesda, Maryland, dijo haber determinado que las nuevas restricciones anunciadas por Estados Unidos, Gran Bretaña y la Unión Europea le impiden continuar administrando hoteles u otorgando licencias en el mercado ruso. La cadena tenía actividades de negocios en Rusia desde hace 25 años.

Marriott había anunciado en marzo el cierre de su oficina corporativa en Moscú y que pausaría la apertura de próximos hoteles así como todos sus desarrollos e inversiones hoteleras en Rusia.

Otras empresas occidentales que han decidido abandonar el mercado ruso incluyen a McDonald's y Starbucks.

