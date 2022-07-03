Marineros ganan 2-1 Atleticos; Toro produce la del triunfo

El bateador emergente Justin Upton consigue el empate con un jonrón en la octava entrada y Abraham Toro impulsa la carrera del triunfo en la novena para que los Marineros de Seattle se impongan 2-1 a los Atléticos de Oakland

domingo 03 julio 2022 01:17
(AP)

El bateador emergente Justin Upton consiguió el empate con un jonrón en la octava entrada y Abraham Toro impulsó la carrera del triunfo en la novena para que los Marineros de Seattle se impusieran el sábado 2-1 a los Atléticos de Oakland.

Los Marinerso llenaron las bases cuando no iba ningun out en el noveno inning: Lou Trivino (1-6) dio bases por bolas al venezolano Eugenio Suárez; el dominicano Carlos Santana consiguió sencillo y Cal Raleigh consiguió almohadilla debido a un error del torpedero Nick Allen.

Toro conectó después un sencillo que remolcó al corredor emergente Marcus Wilson que anotó la carrera del triunfo.

Diego Castillo (6-1) se alzó con la Victoria.

Por los Marineros, los dominicanos Julio Rodríguez de 4-1 y Carlos Santana de 4-2. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 3-0.

Por los Atléticos, el dominicano Ramón Laureano de 4-1. El puertorriqueño Viamel Machin de 2-1.

