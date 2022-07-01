Marineros derrotan a Atléticos 8-6

Julio Rodríguez pega cuadrangular por segundo día consecutivo, Cal Raleigh conecta un triple de dos carreras en el quinto inning y los Marineros de Seattle derrotan 8-6 a los Atléticos de Oakland

AP Noticias
viernes 01 julio 2022 06:36
ATLÉTICOS-MARINEROS
ATLÉTICOS-MARINEROS
(AP)

Julio Rodríguez pegó cuadrangular por segundo día consecutivo, Cal Raleigh conectó un triple de dos carreras en el quinto inning y los Marineros de Seattle derrotaron el jueves 8-6 a los Atléticos de Oakland.

Seattle ganó 17 de 19 juegos contra Oakland y obtuvo su tercera victoria seguida en general para mejorar a 37-41.

Oakland terminó el mes de junio con el peor récord en Granes Ligas, con 5-21.

Los Atléticos llamaron a Adrián Martínez del equipo de Triple A Las Vegas para la segunda apertura de su carrera, y permitió siete carreras y siete hits en cuatro entradas y dos tercios.

Rodríguez pegó su 13er jonrón de la temporada y el séptimo en junio. Su batazo solitario sobre el muro del jardín central puso a los Marineros arriba 2-1 en el tercer inning. Envió otro al piso superior de T-Mobile Park el miércoles.

Relacionados

Por los Marineros, los dominicanos Julio Rodríguez de 3-1 con dos anotadas y una impulsada, Carlos Santana de 4-1 con anotada. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 3-0.

Por los Atléticos, el dominicano Ramón Laureano de 5-2 con dos anotadas y cuatro impulsadas. El puertorriqueño Vimael Machín de 1-0. El venezolano Elvis Andrus de 3-1 con anotada e impulsada..

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in