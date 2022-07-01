Marineros derrotan a Atléticos 8-6
Julio Rodríguez pega cuadrangular por segundo día consecutivo, Cal Raleigh conecta un triple de dos carreras en el quinto inning y los Marineros de Seattle derrotan 8-6 a los Atléticos de Oakland
Julio Rodríguez pegó cuadrangular por segundo día consecutivo, Cal Raleigh conectó un triple de dos carreras en el quinto inning y los Marineros de Seattle derrotaron el jueves 8-6 a los Atléticos de Oakland.
Seattle ganó 17 de 19 juegos contra Oakland y obtuvo su tercera victoria seguida en general para mejorar a 37-41.
Oakland terminó el mes de junio con el peor récord en Granes Ligas, con 5-21.
Los Atléticos llamaron a Adrián Martínez del equipo de Triple A Las Vegas para la segunda apertura de su carrera, y permitió siete carreras y siete hits en cuatro entradas y dos tercios.
Rodríguez pegó su 13er jonrón de la temporada y el séptimo en junio. Su batazo solitario sobre el muro del jardín central puso a los Marineros arriba 2-1 en el tercer inning. Envió otro al piso superior de T-Mobile Park el miércoles.
Por los Marineros, los dominicanos Julio Rodríguez de 3-1 con dos anotadas y una impulsada, Carlos Santana de 4-1 con anotada. El venezolano Eugenio Suárez de 3-0.
Por los Atléticos, el dominicano Ramón Laureano de 5-2 con dos anotadas y cuatro impulsadas. El puertorriqueño Vimael Machín de 1-0. El venezolano Elvis Andrus de 3-1 con anotada e impulsada..
