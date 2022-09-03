Jump to content

Manoah y Bichette llevan a Azulejos a triunfo ante Piratas

Alek Manoah pinta de blanco a sus rivales hasta el octavo capítulo, Bo Bichette sacude un cuadrangular y los Azulejos de Toronto vencen 4-0 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh

AP Noticias
sábado 03 septiembre 2022 04:24
AZULEJOS-PIRATAS
(AP)

Alek Manoah pintó de blanco a sus rivales hasta el octavo capítulo, Bo Bichette sacudió un cuadrangular y los Azulejos de Toronto vencieron el viernes 4-0 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh.

Manoah (13-7) aceptó cinco hits y repartió seis ponches a lo largo de siete innings y un tercio. Retiró a 15 de sus últimos 18 contrincantes.

El derecho laboró al menos siete innings sin tolerar anotación por primera vez desde el 13 de septiembre, cuando cumplió una faena de ocho entradas.

Toronto ha ganado 10 de 15 compromisos y conservó su ventaja de juego y medio sobre los Orioles de Baltimore en la puja por el tercero y último boleto de comodín a los playoffs en la Liga Americana.

Los Azulejos anotaron un par de veces mediante tres hits consecutivos frente a Tyler Beede (1-5) para iniciar el cuarto inning.

Relacionados

Por los Azulejos, los dominicanos Vladimir Guerrero Jr. de 4-1, Teoscar Hernández de 5-1, Santiago Espinal de 3-1 con dos producidas. El mexicano Alejandro Kirk de 3-0.

Por los Piratas los dominicanos Oneil Cruz de 4-0, Rodolfo Castro de 4-0. El venezolano Tucupita Marcano de 3-0.

