Mannarino y Djere, a semifinales en Winston-Salem

Adrian Mannarino vence al local Maxime Cressy, cuarto preclasificado, por 6-4, 7-6 (3), para avanzar a las semifinales del Abierto de Winston-Salem

AP Noticias
viernes 26 agosto 2022 06:10
WINSTON-SALEM
(AP)

Adrian Mannarino venció el jueves al local Maxime Cressy, cuarto preclasificado, por 6-4, 7-6 (3), para avanzar a las semifinales del Abierto de Winston-Salem.

El francés, quien no figura entre los preclasificados, derrotó por tercera vez consecutiva a un rival que sí se consideraba favorito. En la fase siguiente, chocará con el holandés Botic Van de Zandschulp (2do preclasificado)

“Fue un buen partido”, consideró Mannarino. “Maxime es un buen amigo y un buen jugador. Me ha vencido ya este año, y sabía que el encuentro sería complicado”.

Mannarino había eliminado antes a Emil Ruusuvuori (9no) y al español Albert Ramos Viñolas (8vo).

Van de Zandschulp ganó dos desempates y recetó 15 aces, para superar al francés Benjamin Bozi (10mo) por 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1). Van de Zandschulp se colocará entre los 20 mejores del ranking por primera vez si gana el torneo.

El serbio Laslo Djere se situó también en las semifinales, con un triunfo sobre el francés Richard Gasquet por 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Djere enfrentará al suizo Marc-Andrea Huesler, quien eliminó al británico Jack Draper por 6-4, 6-4 en el último encuentro de la noche.

