Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mannarino, 1er francés que gana el Abierto Winston-Salem

Adrian Mannarino supera por 7-6 (1), 6-4 a Laslo Diere y se convierte en el primer francés en ganar el Abierto de Winston-Salem

AP Noticias
domingo 28 agosto 2022 03:21
WINSTON-SALEM
WINSTON-SALEM
(AP)

Adrian Mannarino superó por 7-6 (1), 6-4 a Laslo Diere para convertirse en el primer francés en ganar el Abierto de Winston-Salem.

Tras superar a cuatro jugadores preclasificados para alcanzar la final, Mannarino, de 34 años, abatió a un jugador fuera del grupo de favoritos para convertirse en el tenista de mayor edad que gana el torneo que se realiza en la Universidad Wake Forest.

Se convirtió en el segundo zurdo que se lleva el título desde el austriaco Jürgen Melzer, campeón en el 2013, y el cuarto zurdo que gana este año en la Gira de la ATP.

Cuatro franceses habían avanzado a las finales —Benoit Paire en el 2019, Pierre-Hughes Herbert en 2015, Gael Monfils en 2013 y Julien Benneteau en 2011— y ninguno ganó.

Mannarino inició la semana salvando cuatro puntos de partido en la primera ronda. Logró sobrevivir a tres desempates en el primer encuentro y no volvió a perder ningún set en su camino al título.

Relacionados

El francés terminó con 20 tiros ganadores.

Ganó el 83% de sus puntos en el primer saque.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in