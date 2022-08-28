Mannarino, 1er francés que gana el Abierto Winston-Salem
Adrian Mannarino supera por 7-6 (1), 6-4 a Laslo Diere y se convierte en el primer francés en ganar el Abierto de Winston-Salem
Adrian Mannarino superó por 7-6 (1), 6-4 a Laslo Diere para convertirse en el primer francés en ganar el Abierto de Winston-Salem.
Tras superar a cuatro jugadores preclasificados para alcanzar la final, Mannarino, de 34 años, abatió a un jugador fuera del grupo de favoritos para convertirse en el tenista de mayor edad que gana el torneo que se realiza en la Universidad Wake Forest.
Se convirtió en el segundo zurdo que se lleva el título desde el austriaco Jürgen Melzer, campeón en el 2013, y el cuarto zurdo que gana este año en la Gira de la ATP.
Cuatro franceses habían avanzado a las finales —Benoit Paire en el 2019, Pierre-Hughes Herbert en 2015, Gael Monfils en 2013 y Julien Benneteau en 2011— y ninguno ganó.
Mannarino inició la semana salvando cuatro puntos de partido en la primera ronda. Logró sobrevivir a tres desempates en el primer encuentro y no volvió a perder ningún set en su camino al título.
El francés terminó con 20 tiros ganadores.
Ganó el 83% de sus puntos en el primer saque.
