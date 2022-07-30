Jump to content

Manifestantes irrumpen en el parlamento de Irak por 2da vez

Cientos de seguidores de un influyente clérigo chií irrumpen en el parlamento de Irak por segunda vez esta semana para protestar contra los esfuerzos de grupos respaldados por Irán para formar gobierno

AP Noticias
sábado 30 julio 2022 11:02
MOR-GEN IRAK-POLÍTICA
(AP)

Cientos de seguidores de un influyente clérigo chií irrumpieron en el parlamento de Irak el sábado por segunda vez esta semana para protestar contra los esfuerzos de grupos respaldados por Irán para formar gobierno.

Las fuerzas de seguridad emplearon gases lacrimógenos y bombas aturdidoras para tratar de hacer retroceder a los manifestantes. La sesión parlamentaria no se celebró y los legisladores no estaban en la sala.

El primer ministro del país, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordenó a las fuerzas de seguridad que protegieran a los inconformes, a quienes pidió que se manifiesten de forma pacífica.

