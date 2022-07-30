Manifestantes irrumpen en el parlamento de Irak por 2da vez
Cientos de seguidores de un influyente clérigo chií irrumpen en el parlamento de Irak por segunda vez esta semana para protestar contra los esfuerzos de grupos respaldados por Irán para formar gobierno
Cientos de seguidores de un influyente clérigo chií irrumpieron en el parlamento de Irak el sábado por segunda vez esta semana para protestar contra los esfuerzos de grupos respaldados por Irán para formar gobierno.
Las fuerzas de seguridad emplearon gases lacrimógenos y bombas aturdidoras para tratar de hacer retroceder a los manifestantes. La sesión parlamentaria no se celebró y los legisladores no estaban en la sala.
El primer ministro del país, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordenó a las fuerzas de seguridad que protegieran a los inconformes, a quienes pidió que se manifiesten de forma pacífica.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.