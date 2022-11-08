Mané sale lesionado con Bayern en víspera del Mundial
El delantero senegalés Sadio Mané sale lesionado en un partido con el Bayern Múnich ante Werder Bremen, a 13 días del debut de su selección en la Copa del Mundo
El delantero senegalés Sadio Mané salió lesionado el martes en un partido con el Bayern Múnich ante Werder Bremen, a 13 días del debut de su selección en la Copa del Mundo.
Mané fue sustituido por Leroy Sané a los 20 minutos del duelo de la Bundesliga al evidenciar molestias en la rodilla derecha.
Mané ha disputado con Senegal este año y anotó el gol de penal para derrotar a Egipto en la final de la Copa Africana de Naciones.
Senegal se estrenará el 21 de noviembre, midiéndose contra Holanda por el Grupo A que completan Ecuador y el anfitrión Qatar.
