ManCity vence a Wolverhampton 3-0 en Liga Premier

Erling Haaland suma un disparo desde fuera del área a su repertorio de goles desde que llegó a Manchester City, que vence a Wolverhampton en la Liga Premier

AP Noticias
sábado 17 septiembre 2022 15:26
INGLATERRA-LIGA
(AP)

Erling Haaland sumó un disparo desde fuera del área a su repertorio de goles desde que llegó a Manchester City, que venció a Wolverhampton en la Liga Premier el sábado.

City se puso en ventaja a los 55 segundos en el estadio Molineux con gol de Jack Grealish, y 15 minutos después, Haaland recibió un pase a 40 metros, corrió hacia el área y disparó desde el borde al fondo de la red.

Haaland ha anotado 11 goles en siete partidos de liga desde que arribó durante el receso de temporada desde Borussia Dortmund.

Las escasas posibilidades de Wolverhampton se volvieron casi nulas cuando el defensor central Nathan Collins vio la roja directa por golpear a Grealish a la altura del pecho a los 33'.

Phil Foden remató tras un centro de Kevin De Bruyne a los 69' para una victoria 3-0 que llevó a City al tope de las posiciones, al menos por una noche.

