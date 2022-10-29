ManCity vence a Leicester con tiro libre de De Bruyne

Un tiro libre perfecto de Kevin de Bruyne le basta al Manchester City para superar la ausencia de Erling Haaland y llegar momentáneamente al tope de las posiciones en la Liga Premier al vencer como visitante al Leicester 1-0

sábado 29 octubre 2022 15:04
Un tiro libre perfecto de Kevin de Bruyne le bastó al Manchester City para superar la ausencia de Erling Haaland y llegar momentáneamente al tope de las posiciones en la Liga Premier al vencer como visitante al Leicester 1-0 el sábado.

El disparo de De Bruyne desde 25 metros pasó por encima de la barrera y entró junto al palo a los 49 minutos. City aventaja ahora por un punto al Arsenasl, que enfrenta al Nottingham Forest el domingo.

City había dominado en la primera mitad, pero careció de definición en el ataque. Haaland quedó fuera debido a una lesión en el tobillo.

El argentino Julián Álvarez en su segundo partido de liga como titular no supo aprovechar las muchas oportunidades creadas por el City frente al arco local.

Youri Tielemans pudo igualar a los 53 minutos con una volea espectacular desde fuera del área que Ederson desvió hacia el travesaño. El suplente Kelechi Iheanacho desperdició dos buenas oportunidades, uno de sus disparos salió desviado y el otro lo contuvo Ederson sin mucha dificultad.

Leicester quedó a dos puntos por encima de la zona del descenso.

