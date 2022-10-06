Manchester United remonta ante Omonia en Liga Europa
El Manchester United remonta para vencer 3-2 al Omonia de Nicosia en la Liga Europa e iniciar el proceso de recuperación tras una humillante derrota en el derbi de la Liga Premier
El Manchester United remontó para vencer el jueves 3-2 al Omonia de Nicosia en la Liga Europa, sacudiéndose tras una humillante derrota en el derbi de la Liga Premier.
Buscando un respiro en Chipre tras la goleada 6-3 que le propinó el Manchester City el domingo, el United quedó abajo en el marcador tras un contraataque que definió el delantero iraní Karim Ansarifard a los 34 minutos.
Los suplentes en la segunda mitad marcaron la diferencia para el United. Marcus Rashford empató a los 53 con un disparo combeado desde el borde del área. El mismo Rashford cedió de taconazo al también suplente Anthony Martial, quien regateó a un zaguero antes rematar rasante pegado al primer palo a los 63.
Cristiano Ronaldo fue titular para el United, algo inusual, y estrelló un remate en el poste a corta distancia antes de poner el centro que Rashford capitalizó para su segundo gol a los 84.
