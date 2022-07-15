Jump to content

Man United golea 4-1 al Victory australiano en amistoso

Tres días después de golear 4-0 a Liverpool, el nuevo Manchester United del técnico Erik ten Hag despacha 4-1 al Victory en otro partido amistoso jugado ante 75.000 espectadores en el estadio Cricket Ground de Melbourne

viernes 15 julio 2022 14:26
MAN UNITED AUSTRALIA
Tres días después de golear 4-0 a Liverpool en un amistoso jugado en Bangkok, Manchester United doblegó el viernes 4-1 al Victory de Melbourne en un partido jugado ante 75.000 espectadores en el estadio Cricket Ground de Melbourne.

Chris Ikonomidis puso a los dueños de casa arriba a los cinco minutos, aprovechando una falla defensiva provocada probablemente por el jet lag de los ingleses, a quienes les costó un poco entrar en ritmo.

United, no obstante, respondió con tantos de Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial y Marcus Rashford, a los que se sumó un gol en contra de Tahith Chong.

United, cuyo nuevo técnico Erik ten Hag reemplazó a los diez jugadores de campo en el segundo tiempo, como había hecho ante Liverpool, enfrentará el martes al Crystal Palace, nuevamente en Melbourne, y el viernes se las verá con Aston Villa en Perth, siempre en Australia.

