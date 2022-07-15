Man United golea 4-1 al Victory australiano en amistoso
Tres días después de golear 4-0 a Liverpool, el nuevo Manchester United del técnico Erik ten Hag despacha 4-1 al Victory en otro partido amistoso jugado ante 75.000 espectadores en el estadio Cricket Ground de Melbourne
Tres días después de golear 4-0 a Liverpool en un amistoso jugado en Bangkok, Manchester United doblegó el viernes 4-1 al Victory de Melbourne en un partido jugado ante 75.000 espectadores en el estadio Cricket Ground de Melbourne.
Chris Ikonomidis puso a los dueños de casa arriba a los cinco minutos, aprovechando una falla defensiva provocada probablemente por el jet lag de los ingleses, a quienes les costó un poco entrar en ritmo.
United, no obstante, respondió con tantos de Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial y Marcus Rashford, a los que se sumó un gol en contra de Tahith Chong.
United, cuyo nuevo técnico Erik ten Hag reemplazó a los diez jugadores de campo en el segundo tiempo, como había hecho ante Liverpool, enfrentará el martes al Crystal Palace, nuevamente en Melbourne, y el viernes se las verá con Aston Villa en Perth, siempre en Australia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.