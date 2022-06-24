Magic recluta a Banchero como 1ra selección del draft de NBA

El Magic de Orlando recluta al jugador de primer año de Duke Paolo Banchero con la primera selección del draft de la NBA

AP Noticias
viernes 24 junio 2022 01:36
NBA-DRAFT
NBA-DRAFT
(AP)

El Magic de Orlando reclutó al jugador de primer año de Duke Paolo Banchero con la primera selección del draft de la NBA el jueves.

Tras llevar a los Blue Devils al Final Four en la última temporada del entrenador Mike Krzyzewski, el alero de 2,08 metros de altura fue el primer mencionado por el comisionado de la NBA Adam Silver, superando a sus colegas aleros de primer año Jabari Smith Jr. y Chet Holmgren.

Banchero, quien portó un traje púrpura con brillo, recibió una fuerte ovación dentro del Barclays Center, lugar en el que Dike perdió la final del Torneo ACC.

El Magic eligió primero por cuarta ocasión y lo han hecho bien las veces anteriores. Seleccionó a Shaquille O'Neal en 1992, canjeó los derechos de Chris Webber por Penny Hardaway al año siguiente y optó por Dwight Howard en el 2004.

Eventualmente todos alcanzaron las Finales de la NBA con el Magic.

