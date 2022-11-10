Magic limita a Doncic a 24 puntos y vence a Mavs
Franz Wagner anota 22 puntos y el Magic de Orlando limita a Luka Doncic a 30 unidades por primera vez en la temporada, para vencer 94-87 a los Mavericks de Dallas
Franz Wagner anotó 22 puntos y el Magic de Orlando limitó a Luka Doncic a menos de 30 unidades por primera vez en la temporada, para vencer el miércoles 94-87 a los Mavericks de Dallas.
Doncic, líder anotador de la NBA, finalizó con 24 puntos después de conseguir 30 o más en cada uno de los primeros nueve compromisos de los Mavs. El esloveno atinó nueve de 29 disparos en general, incluidos dos de 11 triples.
Spencer Dinwiddie anotó 29 puntos por Dallas, que fue superado por 49-29 en rebotes.
Orlando disputó su primer partido sin el novato Paolo Banchero, quien sufrió un esguince de tobillo el lunes.
Wendell Carter Jr. sumó 13 puntos y 12 rebotes por Orlando, mientras que Jalen Suggs totalizó 12 unidades y siete rebotes.
