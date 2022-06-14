Maduro visita Kuwait y se reúne con el príncipe heredero
El presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro visitó Kuwait y habló con el príncipe heredero de este pequeño país rico en petróleo, reportan medios estatales
El presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro visitó Kuwait el lunes y habló con el príncipe heredero de este pequeño país rico en petróleo, reportaron medios estatales.
La agencia noticiosa estatal KUNA ofreció pocos detalles de las conversaciones de Maduro con el jeque Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber.
Reportó que ambos hombres hablaron en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Kuwait, donde los acompañó la delegación de Maduro, que incluye a su esposa Cilia Flores.
La televisora estatal venezolana VTV hizo notar que Kuwait y Venezuela forman parte de los miembros originales de la OPEP. Maduro declaró en su cuenta de Twitter que acudió para “estrechar y ampliar lazos estratégicos con esta nación amiga”.
Maduro viajó a Teherán el fin de semana, donde sostuvo varias reuniones, incluyendo una con el líder supremo, el ayatolá Alí Jamenei.
El mandatario venezolano se encuentra de gira por Asia después de que el presidente estadounidense Joe Biden decidió no invitarlo a la Cumbre de las Américas, que se llevó a cabo la semana pasada. Maduro ya visitó Argelia y Turquía.
