Lukaku brilla en regreso a casa; Inter golea 3-0 a Spezia
Romelu Lukaku brilló en su primer partido como local por el Inter desde que regresó del Chelsea, y lo ayudó a que goleara el sábado 3-0 al Spezia, para sumar dos victorias en el mismo número de fechas en la Serie A.
El delantero belga se involucró en dos goles —uno en cada tiempo por parte del argentino Lautaro Martínez y de Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Y los aficionados lo aplaudieron con entusiasmo a los 68 minutos, cuando cedió su lugar en la cancha a Edin Dzeko.
El bosnio Dzeko envió un pase a otro jugador que entró de cambio, el argentino Joaquín Correa, para que hiciera el tercer gol a los 82 minutos.
También el sábado, un gol estupendo de Domenico Berardi en el primer tiempo bastó para que Sassuolo superara 1-0 a Lecce.
Udinese perdió al argentino Nehuén Pérez por expulsión antes del descanso, pero el arquero Marco Silvestre preservó el 0-0, al tapar varios disparos del Salernitana.
También la Lazio igualó sin goles, en su visita a Torino.
