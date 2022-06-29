Luis Castillo poncha a 11, Rojos derrotan a Cachorros 5-3
Luis Castillo poncha a 11 en seis innings en blanco en su primera victoria en un mes y los Rojos de Cincinnati se imponen 5-3 a Keegan Thompson y los Cachorros de Chicago
Luis Castillo ponchó a 11 en seis innings en blanco en su primera victoria en un mes y los Rojos de Cincinnati se impusieron 5-3 el martes a Keegan Thompson y los Cachorros de Chicago.
Castillo (3-4) admitió cinco hits y dio tres boletos en una salida de 123 lanzamientos, su récord personal.
Jonathan India conectó un cuadrangular de tres carreras para Cincinnati en el primer encuentro de su serie de tres entre los peores equipos de la no muy boyante división central de la Liga Nacional.
Los Cachorros anotaron tres en el séptimo con la ayuda de un error del jardinero central Nick Senzel y el jardinero derecho Albert Almora Jr., que facilitó un doble remolcador de Christopher Morel. Art Warron trabajó en el octavo y Hunter Strickland logró tres outs en su cuarto rescate.
La derrota fue al registro de Thompson (7-3), que se mantuvo a la altura de Castillo hasta el sexto, cuando los Rojos se pusieron 2-0 arriba con dobles remolcadores consecutivos de Brandon Drury y Donovan Solano.
Por los Rojos, el colombiano Donovan Solano de 5-2 con una remolcada.
Por los Cachorros, los venezolanos Rafael Ortega de 3-1 con una remolcada; Willson Contreras de 4-2 con una remolcada.
