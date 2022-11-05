Love y Allen dan triunfo a diezmados Cavs ante Pistons

Kevin Love totaliza 21 puntos, 10 asistencias y ocho rebotes por los diezmados Cavaliers de Cleveland, que vapulean 112-88 a los Pistons de Detroit e hilvanan su séptimo triunfo

AP Noticias
sábado 05 noviembre 2022 01:54
(AP)

Kevin Love totalizó 21 puntos, 10 asistencias y ocho rebotes por los diezmados Cavaliers de Cleveland, que vapulearon el viernes 112-88 a los Pistons de Detroit e hilvanaron su séptimo triunfo.

Jarrett Allen firmó 22 unidades y Cedi Osman agregó 15. Los Cavs tuvieron una ventaja de 54-21 en puntos conseguidos por la banca y de 58-24 en tantos anotados sobre la pintura.

Cleveland jugó sin los bases Darius Garland y Donovan Mitchell, quienes se lastimaron respectivamente una rodilla y un tobillo el miércoles en un triunfo sobre los Celtics de Boston en tiempo extra.

Cade Cunningham acumuló 19 puntos por los Pistons, pero anotó sólo tres en la segunda mitad. Bojan Bogdanovic, quien llegó al partido liderando a Detroit con 218 puntos por encuentro terminó con seis, al atinar dos de nueve disparos.

Los Pistons han perdido tres duelos seguidos y ocho de los últimos nueve. Sus últimos tres compromisos han sido ante equipos con una foja combinada de 17-1.

