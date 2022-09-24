“Los reyes del mundo” de Colombia gana en San Sebastián
La película colombiana “Los reyes del mundo” de Laura Mora ganó el premio a mejor cinta en el Festival de Cine de San Sebastián
La película colombiana “Los reyes del mundo” se llevó el sábado la Concha de Oro a mejor película en el Festival de Cine de San Sebastián.
El japonés Genki Kawamura obtuvo el premio a mejor dirección por “Hyakka”. La Concha de Plata a mejor interpretación fue para Carla Quílez de la cinta española “La maternal” y para Paul Kircher de la cinta francesa “Le Lycéen”.
“Los reyes del mundo”, una coproducción de Colombia, Luxemburgo, Francia, México y Noruega, cuenta la historia de supervivencia de cinco jóvenes salidos de las calles de Medellín. Su directora, Laura Mora, agradeció al reparto por haberle enseñado “todo acerca de la vida y sus dificultades” y mostró su esperanza en que la película sirva para “entablar un diálogo y pensar un mundo más justo”.
El premio especial del jurado fue para “Runner” de la estadounidense Marian Mathias.
