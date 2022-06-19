Liverpool ficha al joven lateral escocés Calvin Ramsay
El juvenil lateral derecho Calvin Ramsay, integrante de la selección Sub21 de Escocia, ficha con Liverpool y será el suplente de Trent Alexander-Arnold
El juvenil lateral derecho Calvin Ramsay, integrante de la selección Sub21 de Escocia, fichó el domingo con Liverpool y será el suplente de Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Ramsay, de 18 años, llega procedente de Aberdeen tras un desembolso de 4,2 millones de libras (5,15 millones de dólares). Nunca ha jugado con la selección absoluta escocesa.
Recién en marzo debutó con el primer equipo de Aberdeen en marzo del año pasado y totalizó 39 partidos en la primera división de Escocia. Anotó un gol y dio nueve asistencias.
Joe Gomez había sido el suplente de Trent Alexander-Arnold durante los últimos años, aunque es más bien un central. Gomez estaría buscando salir de Liverpool.
“Fue un sueño hecho realidad jugar con Aberdeen, y ahora estar en unos de los clubes más grandes, tal vez el más grande, del mundo, es un logro monumental, y quiero mostrarle a su afición toda mi calidad", dijo Ramsay.
Ramsay es el tercer fichaje de Liverpool en el mercado de pases de verano tras adquirir al delantero uruguayo Darwin Núñez (22 años) y el extremo portugués Fabio Carvalho (19 años).
“Es un equipo que da oportunidades a los jóvenes en el primer equipo", resaltó Ramsay.
