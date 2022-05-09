Lista selecta de nominados a los Premios Tony 2022
A continuación una lista selecta de los nominados a los Premios Tony 2022, que se anunciaron el lunes.
Mejor musical: “Girl From the North Country”, “MJ”, “Mr. Saturday Night”, “Paradise Square”, “Six: The Musical”, “A Strange Loop”.
Mejor obra: “Clyde’s”, “Hangmen”, “The Lehman Trilogy”, “The Minutes”, “Skeleton Crew”.
Mejor reposición de una obra: “American Buffalo”, “How I Learned to Drive”, “Take Me Out”, “Trouble in Mind”, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf”.
Mejor reposición de un musical: “The Music Man”, “Company”, “Caroline, or Change”.
Mejor actor en una obra: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”; David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”; Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”; David Threlfall, “Hangmen”.
Mejor actriz en una obra: Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”; LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”; Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”; Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”; Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive”.
Mejor actor en un musical: Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”; Myles Frost, “MJ”; Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”; Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”; Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”.
Mejor actriz en un musical: Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”; Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”; Sutton Foster, “The Music Man;” Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”; Mare Winningham, “Girl From the North Country”.
En internet: http://tonyawards.com
