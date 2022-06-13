Lista selecta de ganadores de los Premios Tony 2022
Una lista selecta de ganadores de los Premios Tony 2022, que se entregaron el domingo
A continuación, lista selecta de ganadores de los Premios Tony 2022 que se entregaron el domingo.
Mejor musical: “A Strange Loop”.
Mejor obra: “The Lehman Trilogy”.
Mejor reposición de un musical: “Company”.
Mejor reposición de una obra: “Take Me Out”.
Mejor actor en una obra: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”.
Mejor actriz en una obra: Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”.
Mejor actor en un musical: Myles Frost, “MJ”.
Mejor actriz en un musical: Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”.
Mejor actor de reparto en un musical: Matt Doyle, “Company”.
Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical: Patti LuPone, “Company”.
Mejor actor de reparto en una obra: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”.
Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra: Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”.
Mejor dirección de una obra: Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy”.
Mejor dirección de un musical: Marianne Elliott, “Company”.
___
En internet: http://tonyawards.com
