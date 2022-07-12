Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022 en las categorías principales, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas

AP Noticias
martes 12 julio 2022 17:13

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022

Show all 4

Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022 en las categorías principales, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Hacks”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso”, “What We Do in the Shadows”.

Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Serie de drama: “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.”

Relacionados

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

Actriz, serie de drama: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

Serie limitada: “Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus”, “Pam & Tommy”.

Serie de variedades y tertulia: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

___

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

View offers
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.