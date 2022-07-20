Lista de Jugadores Más Valiosos del Juego de Estrellas
Lista de los Jugadores Más Valiosos del Juego de Estrellas desde 1962
A continuación, la lista de los Jugadores Más Valiosos del Juego de Estrellas desde 1962.
2022 — Giancarlo Stanton, Nueva York, LA
2021 — Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto, LA
2019 — Shane Bieber, Cleveland, LA
2018 — Alex Bregman, Houston, LA
2017 — Robinson Cano, Seattle, LA
2016 — Eric Hosmer, Kansas City, LA
2015 — Mike Trout, Los Ángeles, LA
2014 — Mike Trout, Los Ángeles, LA
2013 — Mariano Rivera, Nueva York, LA
2012 — Melky Cabrera, San Francisco, LN
2011 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee, LN
2010 — Brian McCann, Atlanta, LN
2009 — Carl Crawford, Tampa Bay, LA
2008 — J.D. Drew, Boston, LA
2007 — Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle, LA
2006 — Michael Young, Texas, LA
2005 — Miguel Tejada, Baltimore, LA
2004 — Alfonso Soriano, Texas, LA
2003 — Garret Anderson, Anaheim, LA
2002 — NINGUNO
2001 — Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore, LA
2000 — Derek Jeter, Nueva York, LA
1999 — Pedro Martinez, Boston, LA
1998 — Roberto Alomar, Baltimore, LA
1997 — Sandy Alomar Jr., Cleveland, LA
1996 — Mike Piazza, Los Ángeles, LN
1995 — Jeff Conine, Florida, LN
1994 — Fred McGriff, Atlanta, LN
1993 — Kirby Puckett, Minnesota, LA
1992 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle, AL
1991 — Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore, AL
1990 — Julio Franco, Texas, AL
1989 — Bo Jackson, Kansas City, AL
1988 — Terry Steinbach, Oakland, AL
1987 — Tim Raines, Montreal, LN
1986 — Roger Clemens, Boston, AL
1985 — LaMarr Hoyt, San Diego, LN
1984 — Gary Carter, Montreal, LN
1983 — Fred Lynn, California, LA
1982 — Dave Concepcion, Cincinnati, LN
1981 — Gary Carter, Montreal, LN
1980 — Ken Griffey Sr., Cincinnati, LN
1979 — Dave Parker, Pittsburgh, LN
1978 — Steve Garvey, Los Ángeles, LN
1977 — Don Sutton, Los Ángeles, LN
1976 — George Foster, Cincinnati, LN
1975 — Bill Madlock, Chicago, LN, y Jon Matlack, Nueva York, LN
1974 — Steve Garvey, Los Ángeles, LN
1973 — Bobby Bonds, San Francisco, LN
1972 — Joe Morgan, Cincinnati, LN
1971 — Frank Robinson, Baltimore, LA
1970 — Carl Yastrzemski, Boston, LA
1969 — Willie McCovey, San Francisco, LN
1968 — Willie Mays, San Francisco, LN
1967 — Tony Perez, Cincinnati, LN
1966 — Brooks Robinson, Baltimore, LA
1965 — Juan Marichal, San Francisco, LN
1964 — John Callison, Philadelphia, LN
1963 — Willie Mays, San Francisco, LN
1962 — x-Maury Wills, Los Ángeles, LN
1962 — x-Leon Wagner, Los Ángeles, AL
x-dos partidos
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.