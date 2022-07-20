Jump to content

Lista de Jugadores Más Valiosos del Juego de Estrellas

Lista de los Jugadores Más Valiosos del Juego de Estrellas desde 1962

AP Noticias
miércoles 20 julio 2022 06:28
ESTRELLAS
(AP)

A continuación, la lista de los Jugadores Más Valiosos del Juego de Estrellas desde 1962.

2022 — Giancarlo Stanton, Nueva York, LA

2021 — Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto, LA

2019 — Shane Bieber, Cleveland, LA

2018 — Alex Bregman, Houston, LA

2017 — Robinson Cano, Seattle, LA

2016 — Eric Hosmer, Kansas City, LA

2015 — Mike Trout, Los Ángeles, LA

2014 — Mike Trout, Los Ángeles, LA

2013 — Mariano Rivera, Nueva York, LA

2012 — Melky Cabrera, San Francisco, LN

2011 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee, LN

2010 — Brian McCann, Atlanta, LN

2009 — Carl Crawford, Tampa Bay, LA

2008 — J.D. Drew, Boston, LA

2007 — Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle, LA

2006 — Michael Young, Texas, LA

2005 — Miguel Tejada, Baltimore, LA

2004 — Alfonso Soriano, Texas, LA

2003 — Garret Anderson, Anaheim, LA

2002 — NINGUNO

2001 — Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore, LA

2000 — Derek Jeter, Nueva York, LA

1999 — Pedro Martinez, Boston, LA

1998 — Roberto Alomar, Baltimore, LA

1997 — Sandy Alomar Jr., Cleveland, LA

1996 — Mike Piazza, Los Ángeles, LN

1995 — Jeff Conine, Florida, LN

1994 — Fred McGriff, Atlanta, LN

1993 — Kirby Puckett, Minnesota, LA

1992 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle, AL

1991 — Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore, AL

1990 — Julio Franco, Texas, AL

1989 — Bo Jackson, Kansas City, AL

1988 — Terry Steinbach, Oakland, AL

1987 — Tim Raines, Montreal, LN

1986 — Roger Clemens, Boston, AL

1985 — LaMarr Hoyt, San Diego, LN

1984 — Gary Carter, Montreal, LN

1983 — Fred Lynn, California, LA

1982 — Dave Concepcion, Cincinnati, LN

1981 — Gary Carter, Montreal, LN

1980 — Ken Griffey Sr., Cincinnati, LN

1979 — Dave Parker, Pittsburgh, LN

1978 — Steve Garvey, Los Ángeles, LN

1977 — Don Sutton, Los Ángeles, LN

1976 — George Foster, Cincinnati, LN

1975 — Bill Madlock, Chicago, LN, y Jon Matlack, Nueva York, LN

1974 — Steve Garvey, Los Ángeles, LN

1973 — Bobby Bonds, San Francisco, LN

1972 — Joe Morgan, Cincinnati, LN

1971 — Frank Robinson, Baltimore, LA

1970 — Carl Yastrzemski, Boston, LA

1969 — Willie McCovey, San Francisco, LN

1968 — Willie Mays, San Francisco, LN

1967 — Tony Perez, Cincinnati, LN

1966 — Brooks Robinson, Baltimore, LA

1965 — Juan Marichal, San Francisco, LN

1964 — John Callison, Philadelphia, LN

1963 — Willie Mays, San Francisco, LN

1962 — x-Maury Wills, Los Ángeles, LN

1962 — x-Leon Wagner, Los Ángeles, AL

x-dos partidos

