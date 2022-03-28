Lista de ganadores de los premios Oscar
Lista de ganadores de la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, que se entregaron el domingo en Los Ángeles
Lista de ganadores de la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, que se entregaron el domingo en Los Ángeles.
Mejor película: “CODA”.
Dirección: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”.
Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”.
Actriz: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.
Actor de reparto: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”.
Actriz de reparto: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”.
Cinematografía: “Dune”.
Guion adaptado: “CODA”.
Guion original: “Belfast”.
Música original: “Dune”, Hans Zimmer.
Canción original: “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell.
Diseño de vestuario: “Cruella”.
Efectos visuales: “Dune”.
Cortometraje: “The Long Goodbye”.
Cortometraje animado: “The Windshield Wiper”.
Cortometraje documental: “The Queen of Basketball”.
Largometraje documental: “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”.
Largometraje internacional: “Doraibu mai kâ” (“Drive My Car”), Japón.
Edición: “Dune”.
Cinta animada: “Encanto”.
Diseño de producción: “Dune”.
Maquillaje y peinado: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.
Sonido: “Dune”.
