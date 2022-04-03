Lista de ganadores de los premios Grammy
Lista parcial de ganadores de los premios Grammy, que en su 64ta edición se entregan el domingo en Las Vegas
Lista parcial de ganadores de los premios Grammy, que en su 64ta edición se entregan el domingo en Las Vegas.
— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo.
— Mejor album pop vocal tradicional: “Love for Sale”, Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga.
— Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “Subconsciously”, Black Coffee.
— Mejor album de rock: “Medicine at Midnight”, Foo Fighters.
— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “Daddy’s Home”, St. Vincent.
— Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo: “Table for Two”, Lucky Daye.
— Mejor álbum de rap: “Call Me If You Get Lost”, Tyler, the Creator.
— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “Songwrights Apothecary Lab”, Esperanza Spalding.
— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “Skyline”, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette y Gonzalo Rubalcaba.
— Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “Mirror Mirror”, Eliane Elias con Chick Corea y Chucho Valdés.
— Mejor álbum góspel: “Believe for It”, CeCe Winans.
— Mejor album de música cristiana contemporánea: “Old Church Basement”, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music.
— Mejor álbum pop latino: “Mendó”, Alex Cuba.
— Mejor álbum latino urbano: “El último tour del mundo”, Bad Bunny.
— Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo: “Origen”, Juanes.
— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana): “A mis 80s”, Vicente Fernández.
— Mejor álbum latino tropical: “SALSWING!”, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.
— Mejor álbum de reggae: “Beauty in the Silence”, Soja.
— Mejor álbum hablado: “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis”, Don Cheadle.
— Mejor álbum de comedia: “Sincerely Louis C.K.”, Louis C.K.
— Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”.
— Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual (EMPATE): “The Queen’s Gambit”, Carlos Rafael Rivera; “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross.
— Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff.
— Mejor video musical: “Freedom”, Jon Batiste.
— Mejor película musical: “Summer of Soul”.
En internet:
https://www.grammy.com/
